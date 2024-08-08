Roth MKM Upgrades CEVA (CEVA)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for CEVA (NasdaqGS:CEVA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.42% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for CEVA is $27.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 39.42% from its latest reported closing price of $19.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CEVA is 171MM, an increase of 73.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEVA. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.08%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 21,345K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 1,970K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,594K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 777K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 48.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 647K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 631K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ceva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. CEVA offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. CEVA partners with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. CEVA's ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labssensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT.

