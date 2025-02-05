Roth MKM Upgrades AMC Entertainment Holdings (BIT:1AMC)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for AMC Entertainment Holdings (BIT:1AMC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.97% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings is €4.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of €2.84 to a high of €6.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.97% from its latest reported closing price of €2.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings is 5,212MM, an increase of 17.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMC is 0.05%, an increase of 20.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.65% to 156,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,572K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,426K shares , representing an increase of 18.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 5.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,058K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,433K shares , representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 1.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,812K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 8,392K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,760K shares , representing an increase of 43.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 51.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,047K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 5.53% over the last quarter.

