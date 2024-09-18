Roth MKM Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.11% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ambac Financial Group is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 46.11% from its latest reported closing price of $11.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ambac Financial Group is 207MM, a decrease of 38.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambac Financial Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBC is 0.18%, an increase of 16.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 42,666K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,217K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Repertoire Partners holds 2,075K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing an increase of 51.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 52.74% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,969K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 16.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,389K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,081K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 14.88% over the last quarter.

AMBAC Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ('Ambac' or 'AFG'), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off. Outstanding policies include financial guarantees of public finance and structured finance obligations in the public and private sectors globally. Ambac's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'AMBC'. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac's common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.