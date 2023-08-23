Roth MKM Reiterates Village Farms International (VFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Village Farms International is 1.70. The forecasts range from a low of 0.76 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 101.02% from its latest reported closing price of 0.85.

The projected annual revenue for Village Farms International is 333MM, an increase of 17.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Village Farms International. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFF is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 20,616K shares. The put/call ratio of VFF is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 3,522K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 17.61% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 3,522K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 33.09% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 1,124K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing a decrease of 32.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 41.54% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 1,124K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AXS Investments holds 1,048K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFF by 30.42% over the last quarter.

Village Farms International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating greenhouse growers in North America. The Company leverages decades of experience in large-scale, low-cost intensive agriculture as a vertically integrated produce supplier to pursue high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities in cannabis and CBD in North Americaand select markets internationally.

