Roth MKM Reiterates Urban-gro (UGRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 639.50% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban-gro is 7.40. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 639.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Urban-gro is 96MM, an increase of 47.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban-gro. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGRO is 0.03%, a decrease of 35.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 3,381K shares. The put/call ratio of UGRO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 674K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 25.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 64.77% over the last quarter.

MSOS - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds 580K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 54.39% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 580K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 57.89% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 331K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 60.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Urban-gro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban-gro, Inc. is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. The company engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in theglobal market its custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

