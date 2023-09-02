Roth MKM Reiterates Tilray Brands (TLRY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilray Brands is 2.69. The forecasts range from a low of 1.92 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of 2.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tilray Brands is 756MM, an increase of 20.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray Brands. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLRY is 0.11%, a decrease of 22.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 73,454K shares. The put/call ratio of TLRY is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,980K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,599K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 24.90% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 7,599K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,277K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,990K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 33.11% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 2,271K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659K shares, representing a decrease of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 24.53% over the last quarter.

Tilray Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.