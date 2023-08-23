Roth MKM Reiterates SoundThinking (SSTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoundThinking is 39.05. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 101.40% from its latest reported closing price of 19.39.

The projected annual revenue for SoundThinking is 97MM, an increase of 17.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoundThinking. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSTI is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 8,808K shares. The put/call ratio of SSTI is 3.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,295K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 68.61% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,285K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -10K shares, representing an increase of 100.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 100.78% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 1,075K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 817K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 56.72% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 668K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 33.48% over the last quarter.

ShotSpotter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ShotSpotter is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

