Roth MKM Reiterates Snap-on (SNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snap-on is 270.08. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of 270.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snap-on is 4,630MM, a decrease of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap-on. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNA is 0.25%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.16% to 49,643K shares. The put/call ratio of SNA is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,646K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,332K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,250K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 13.66% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,241K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 4.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,240K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNA by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Snap-on Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.6 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.