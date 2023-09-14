Roth MKM Reiterates Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith Micro Software is 3.70. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 180.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Smith Micro Software is 60MM, an increase of 35.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith Micro Software. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMSI is 0.01%, a decrease of 26.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 9,685K shares. The put/call ratio of SMSI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,010K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,988K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 619K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 602K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 25.26% over the last quarter.

Smith Micro Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.