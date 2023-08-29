Roth MKM Reiterates PowerFleet (PWFL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PowerFleet is 6.76. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 241.29% from its latest reported closing price of 1.98.

The projected annual revenue for PowerFleet is 155MM, an increase of 17.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerFleet. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWFL is 0.19%, a decrease of 46.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.64% to 28,570K shares. The put/call ratio of PWFL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 5,054K shares representing 14.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares, representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 3,604K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,828K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 44.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 57.79% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,604K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,601K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 355.84% over the last quarter.

PowerFleet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PowerFleet® Inc. is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Its offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

