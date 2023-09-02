Roth MKM Reiterates Phibro Animal Health - (PAHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Phibro Animal Health - (NASDAQ:PAHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phibro Animal Health - is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of 14.51.

The projected annual revenue for Phibro Animal Health - is 1,038MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phibro Animal Health -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAHC is 0.07%, a decrease of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 23,337K shares. The put/call ratio of PAHC is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,071K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 15.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,477K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,353K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 731K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 17.11% over the last quarter.

HRVIX - HEARTLAND VALUE PLUS FUND Investor Class holds 700K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources.

