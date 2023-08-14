Roth MKM Reiterates NV5 Global (NVEE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NV5 Global is 135.02. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.17% from its latest reported closing price of 102.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NV5 Global is 866MM, an increase of 8.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in NV5 Global. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVEE is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 13,027K shares. The put/call ratio of NVEE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cercano Management holds 1,240K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 905K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 25.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 20.43% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 442K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 132,491.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 293K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 22.64% over the last quarter.

NV5 Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.