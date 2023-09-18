Roth MKM Reiterates Manitex International (MNTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manitex International is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 103.55% from its latest reported closing price of 4.51.

The projected annual revenue for Manitex International is 293MM, an increase of 2.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitex International. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTX is 0.13%, an increase of 26.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 11,499K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,480K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTX by 0.62% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 1,061K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTX by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,000K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTX by 1.60% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 1,000K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTX by 2.04% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 944K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTX by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Manitex International Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straightmast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Its products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of its customers and provide a competitive advantage. It has consistently added to its portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to its niche market strategy. Its brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger and Valla.

