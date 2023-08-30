Roth MKM Reiterates Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage-Crystal Clean is 47.53. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of 45.05.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage-Crystal Clean is 783MM, a decrease of 1.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage-Crystal Clean. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCCI is 0.20%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 18,422K shares. The put/call ratio of HCCI is 11.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,112K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCCI by 2.44% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,052K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCCI by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 908K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCCI by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 777K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCCI by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 715K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCCI by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. The company's service programs includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help its customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc's customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through its used oil re-refining program during 2020, the Company recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and it is a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through its antifreeze program during 2020, the Company recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through its parts cleaning program during 2020 the Company recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by its customers. Through its containerized waste program during 2020 the Company collected 20 tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through its vacuum services program during 2020 the Company treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 89 branches serving approximately 91,000 customer locations.

Additional reading:

