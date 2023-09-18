Roth MKM Reiterates Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.63% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolution Petroleum is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 46.63% from its latest reported closing price of 7.13.

The projected annual revenue for Evolution Petroleum is 141MM, an increase of 9.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Petroleum. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 30.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPM is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.74% to 24,143K shares. The put/call ratio of EPM is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WealthTrust Axiom holds 1,654K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,539K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing a decrease of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 21.19% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,203K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 917K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 24.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Its largest assets are its interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field and its interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field.

