Roth MKM Reiterates Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 199.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is 7.57. The forecasts range from a low of 5.30 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 199.01% from its latest reported closing price of 2.53.

The projected annual revenue for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is 122MM, an increase of 8.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRCT is 0.05%, a decrease of 47.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.08% to 349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 73K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 51.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 37.03% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 40K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

