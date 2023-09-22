Roth MKM Reiterates D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 477.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 477.18% from its latest reported closing price of 0.95.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is 18MM, an increase of 141.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 21.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.14%, an increase of 130.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 72,839K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 40.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,939K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 196.94% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 916K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 770K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 189.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 590K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 259.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.