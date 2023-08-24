Roth MKM Reiterates CarParts.com (PRTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarParts.com is 10.91. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 147.48% from its latest reported closing price of 4.41.

The projected annual revenue for CarParts.com is 751MM, an increase of 11.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarParts.com. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTS is 0.11%, a decrease of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 50,621K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 3,342K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 3,162K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 22.19% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 2,454K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,057K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,985K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 9.41% over the last quarter.

CarParts.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, it has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

