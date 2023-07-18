Roth MKM Reiterates Calix (CALX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Calix (NYSE:CALX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.03% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calix is 83.35. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 69.03% from its latest reported closing price of 49.31.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is 1,013MM, an increase of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 66,758K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,160K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,154K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 28.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,996K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 14.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,756K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 25.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,743K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

