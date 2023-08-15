News & Insights

Roth MKM Reiterates BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Buy Recommendation

August 15, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of BioRestorative Therapies (OTC:BRTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 361.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioRestorative Therapies is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 361.96% from its latest reported closing price of 2.76.

The projected annual revenue for BioRestorative Therapies is 0MM, a decrease of 52.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioRestorative Therapies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.50% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRTX / BioRestorative Therapies Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

