Roth MKM Reiterates Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.56% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions is 25.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 120.56% from its latest reported closing price of 11.70.

The projected annual revenue for Bioceres Crop Solutions is 543MM, an increase of 30.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioceres Crop Solutions. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOX is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 8,813K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solel Partners holds 4,579K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 1,853K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte holds 266K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 232K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 35.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 99.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 230K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Background Information

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs.

