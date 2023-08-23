Roth MKM Reiterates 22nd Century Group (XXII) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,508.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 22nd Century Group is 51.00. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2,508.70% from its latest reported closing price of 1.96.

The projected annual revenue for 22nd Century Group is 104MM, an increase of 23.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in 22nd Century Group. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 12.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XXII is 0.01%, a decrease of 37.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.94% to 31,311K shares. The put/call ratio of XXII is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,085K shares representing 28.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,755K shares representing 17.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,172K shares representing 15.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,984K shares representing 14.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gmt Capital holds 1,652K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company.

22nd Century Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows it to decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and modify the levels of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops.

