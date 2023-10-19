Roth MKM Maintains Winnebago Industries (WGO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Winnebago Industries is 70.38. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of 56.72.

The projected annual revenue for Winnebago Industries is 3,788MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.89.

Winnebago Industries Declares $0.31 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023 received the payment on September 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $56.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winnebago Industries. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGO is 0.19%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 36,599K shares. The put/call ratio of WGO is 2.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,256K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 9.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,141K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,618K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,588K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,320K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

