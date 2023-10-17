Roth MKM Maintains Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.55% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vista Outdoor is 39.17. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 56.55% from its latest reported closing price of 25.02.

The projected annual revenue for Vista Outdoor is 3,181MM, an increase of 7.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Outdoor. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTO is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 54,426K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTO is 3.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 5,472K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,584K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 13.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,006K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,859K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 12.90% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,749K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 32.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 24.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,745K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Vista Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors worldwide.

