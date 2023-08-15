Roth MKM Maintains VirTra (VTSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for VirTra is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 64.77% from its latest reported closing price of 6.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VirTra is 30MM, a decrease of 11.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in VirTra. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTSI is 0.06%, an increase of 78.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 1,609K shares. The put/call ratio of VTSI is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSI by 18.57% over the last quarter.

ARS Investment Partners holds 133K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 108K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 56.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSI by 372.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 84K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VirTra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.