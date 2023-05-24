Roth MKM Maintains Transcat (TRNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transcat is 96.05. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of 91.40.

The projected annual revenue for Transcat is 249MM, an increase of 8.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transcat. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRNS is 0.33%, a decrease of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 8,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 828K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 40.15% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 731K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 113,442.16% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 727K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 24.02% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 484K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 484K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Transcat Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses; as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurementparameters addressed by Transcat'sISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry. Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers. Transcat's strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

