Roth MKM Maintains Tigo Energy (TYGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 374.58% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tigo Energy is 22.78. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 374.58% from its latest reported closing price of 4.80.

The projected annual revenue for Tigo Energy is 287MM, an increase of 66.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 8,011K shares representing 13.78% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 407K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 184K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

Bank Of Montreal holds 87K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 71K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

