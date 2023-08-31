ROTH MKM Maintains Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, ROTH MKM maintained coverage of Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talon Metals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLO is 0.53%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.03% to 19,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 5,442K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLO by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - VanEck Global Natural Resources Portfolio holds 3,742K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLO by 0.49% over the last quarter.

GHAAX - Global Hard Assets Fund holds 3,635K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,216K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLO by 0.77% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 1,630K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Hard Assets Fund Initial Class holds 1,530K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLO by 3.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.