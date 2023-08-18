Roth MKM Maintains RenovoRx (RNXT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 540.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenovoRx is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 540.98% from its latest reported closing price of 1.83.

The projected annual revenue for RenovoRx is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenovoRx. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNXT is 0.01%, a decrease of 48.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.98% to 288K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen Lawrence B holds 97K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 61.62% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 36,077.59% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 57.46% over the last quarter.

Level Four Advisory Services holds 15K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 10.90% over the last quarter.

RenovoRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenovoRx, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, has developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. Targeted therapy via the proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) platform safely and without transmission to non-targeted areas, is the primary focus. RenovoRx's patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. The Company also has secured two separate Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for intra-arterial gemcitabine including pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer. The RenovoTAMP therapy is being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer. RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

