Roth MKM Maintains ProSomnus (OSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 732.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProSomnus is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 732.65% from its latest reported closing price of 0.98.

The projected annual revenue for ProSomnus is 27MM, an increase of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProSomnus. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 42.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSA is 0.04%, a decrease of 54.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 1,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 431K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSA by 33.02% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 386K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSA by 35.07% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 96K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 42.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSA by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 83K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lpwm holds 67K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 76.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSA by 128.08% over the last quarter.

