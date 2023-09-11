Roth MKM Maintains Profire Energy (PFIE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.05% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Profire Energy is 2.21. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.05% from its latest reported closing price of 2.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Profire Energy is 51MM, a decrease of 8.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profire Energy. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIE is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 26,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,554K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 399.04% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,240K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,034K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,832K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 3.48% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 1,668K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Profire Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.