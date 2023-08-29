Roth MKM Maintains Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium is 118.32. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 182.99% from its latest reported closing price of 41.81.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Lithium is 129MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.12%, an increase of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 10,617K shares. The put/call ratio of PLL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 768K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 66.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 28.24% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 554K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing a decrease of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 22.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 536K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 512K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 935.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 409K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is engaged in building a multi-asset, integrated lithium business which provides lithium hydroxide, a critical material, to the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing supply chains in the United States to support the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.

