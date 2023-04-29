Roth MKM Maintains OSI Systems (OSIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for OSI Systems is 128.72. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.96% from its latest reported closing price of 112.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OSI Systems is 1,278MM, an increase of 6.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSI Systems. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSIS is 0.14%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 19,254K shares. The put/call ratio of OSIS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,832K shares representing 10.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 6.66% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,281K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,166K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 509K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 3.10% over the last quarter.

OSI Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

See all OSI Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.