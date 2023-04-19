Roth MKM Maintains Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 931.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moleculin Biotech is $8.84. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 931.51% from its latest reported closing price of $0.86.

The projected annual revenue for Moleculin Biotech is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 11.28% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 82.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 53.13% over the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 1,037K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 7.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moleculin Biotech. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBRX is 0.01%, an increase of 25.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 3,002K shares.

Moleculin Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a NextGeneration Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including other Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as WP1122 and related compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

