Roth MKM Maintains Lindsay (LNN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.36% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lindsay is 157.59. The forecasts range from a low of 144.43 to a high of $174.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.36% from its latest reported closing price of 124.72.

The projected annual revenue for Lindsay is 806MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.69.

Lindsay Declares $0.34 Dividend

On April 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $124.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 1.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindsay. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNN is 0.17%, a decrease of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 11,441K shares. The put/call ratio of LNN is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 801K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 717K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 60.80% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 478K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing a decrease of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 419K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 45.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 89.49% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 387K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNN by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Lindsay Background Information

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands.

