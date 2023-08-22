Roth MKM Maintains Limbach Holdings (LMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.88% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.88% from its latest reported closing price of 35.09.

The projected annual revenue for Limbach Holdings is 534MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 52.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMB is 0.06%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.13% to 5,549K shares. The put/call ratio of LMB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 464K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 64.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 386K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 142.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 317K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 81.83% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 297K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing a decrease of 65.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 14.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 80.77% over the last quarter.

Limbach Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

