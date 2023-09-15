Roth MKM Maintains Joint (JYNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 226.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joint is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 226.32% from its latest reported closing price of 9.69.

The projected annual revenue for Joint is 124MM, an increase of 10.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joint. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 18.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYNT is 0.16%, an increase of 19.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 12,882K shares. The put/call ratio of JYNT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bandera Partners holds 2,649K shares representing 18.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 721K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 58.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 107.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 525K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing a decrease of 37.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 49.83% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 430K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 25.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 422K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Joint Background Information



The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times 'Top 200+ Franchises' and Entrepreneur's 'Franchise 500®' lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

