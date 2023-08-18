Roth MKM Maintains iSun (ISUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 651.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for iSun is 2.47. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.89. The average price target represents an increase of 651.53% from its latest reported closing price of 0.33.

The projected annual revenue for iSun is 98MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in iSun. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISUN is 0.01%, a decrease of 38.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 2,442K shares. The put/call ratio of ISUN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Veracity Capital holds 285K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 280K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing a decrease of 210.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 87.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 242K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 196K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 47.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 20.09% over the last quarter.

ESCKX - 1290 Essex Small Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 185K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 67.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 47.01% over the last quarter.

iSun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Williston, VT, iSun, Inc. is a business rooted in values of integrity and diversity that align people, innovation and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, iSun provides energy services, smart city innovations and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging, up to multi-megawatt renewable energy solutions. iSun’s innovations were recognized this year by the Solar Impulse Foundation of Bertrand Piccard as one the globe’s Top 1000 Sustainability Solutions. As a winner, this award will result in the iSun solution being presented to hundreds of government entities around the world, including various municipal, state and federal agencies in the United States. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 200 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 38,000 homes).

