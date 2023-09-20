Roth MKM Maintains HighPeak Energy (HPK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.26% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy is 22.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $38.32. The average price target represents an increase of 34.26% from its latest reported closing price of 16.84.

The projected annual revenue for HighPeak Energy is 1,397MM, an increase of 50.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

HighPeak Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On July 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $16.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.30%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.06%, a decrease of 55.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.63% to 13,460K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 7,314K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 931K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 46.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 504K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 319K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 50.51% over the last quarter.

Creative Financial Designs holds 257K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 34.34% over the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

