Roth MKM Maintains Gogo (GOGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.60% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gogo is 20.09. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 57.60% from its latest reported closing price of 12.75.

The projected annual revenue for Gogo is 459MM, an increase of 10.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gogo. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOGO is 0.28%, a decrease of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 90,865K shares. The put/call ratio of GOGO is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 31,739K shares representing 24.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,720K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 8.91% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,809K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Tenzing Global Management holds 2,300K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 11.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,931K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Gogo Background Information

Gogo is the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

