ROTH MKM Maintains G2 Goldfields (TSX:GTWO) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 06:13 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ROTH MKM maintained coverage of G2 Goldfields (TSX:GTWO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:GTWO / G2 Goldfields Inc Shares Held by Institutions

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,100K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 3,906K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 261K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 500K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

