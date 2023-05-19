Roth MKM Maintains Flora Growth (FLGC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 466.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flora Growth is 1.36. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 466.65% from its latest reported closing price of 0.24.

The projected annual revenue for Flora Growth is 80MM, an increase of 52.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flora Growth. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLGC is 0.09%, an increase of 160.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.49% to 12,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highbridge Capital Management holds 7,075K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,828K shares, representing a decrease of 53.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLGC by 56.66% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,319K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 61.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGC by 27.37% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 3,295K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 60.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGC by 193.21% over the last quarter.

MJUS - ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF holds 513K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 77.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLGC by 86.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 401K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGC by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Flora Growth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive.

