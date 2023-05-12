Roth MKM Maintains Farmer Brothers (FARM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 374.42% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmer Brothers is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 374.42% from its latest reported closing price of 2.15.

The projected annual revenue for Farmer Brothers is 519MM, an increase of 3.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmer Brothers. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FARM is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 16,093K shares. The put/call ratio of FARM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 1,956K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 993K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 955K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 847K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 772K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Farmer Bros. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

