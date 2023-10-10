Roth MKM Maintains Energy Fuels (UUUU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Fuels is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.51% from its latest reported closing price of 7.54.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Fuels is 45MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Fuels. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUUU is 0.17%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 83,018K shares. The put/call ratio of UUUU is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 8,168K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,497K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 7,551K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,313K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 14.45% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 7,411K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,970K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,963K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,985K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,870K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 46.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 984.92% over the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ('ISR') Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.

