Roth MKM Maintains D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,980.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is $10.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 1,980.80% from its latest reported closing price of $0.50.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is $18MM, an increase of 148.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 207K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

State Street holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 543K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 912K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.08%, a decrease of 89.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 72,855K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

