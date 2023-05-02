Roth MKM Maintains Clarus (CLAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarus is 13.99. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 47.09% from its latest reported closing price of 9.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clarus is 467MM, an increase of 7.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarus. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLAR is 0.01%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,719K shares. The put/call ratio of CLAR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,006K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 284K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 237K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus' portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond®, Sierra®, Barnes®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally.

See all Clarus regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.