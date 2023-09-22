Roth MKM Maintains Champions Oncology (CSBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.80% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Champions Oncology is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 81.80% from its latest reported closing price of 5.33.

The projected annual revenue for Champions Oncology is 71MM, an increase of 35.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Champions Oncology. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSBR is 0.08%, an increase of 113.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 5,865K shares. The put/call ratio of CSBR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Battery Management holds 2,422K shares representing 17.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,714K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 665K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 125K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSBR by 70.38% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 111K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSBR by 57.68% over the last quarter.

Champions Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization that leverages an oncology research center of excellence to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex vivo and biomarker platforms.

