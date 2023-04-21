Roth MKM Maintains Calix (CALX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Calix (NYSE:CALX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calix is $84.21. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.44% from its latest reported closing price of $47.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is $1,013MM, an increase of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSATX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 108.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 38.13% over the last quarter.

JECIX - Mid Cap Index Trust NAV holds 31K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 3.16% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 100.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 71,607.91% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 20.17% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 517K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 11.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.36%, a decrease of 14.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 67,455K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

See all Calix regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.