Roth MKM Maintains BRC Inc - (BRCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of BRC Inc - (NYSE:BRCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.27% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRC Inc - is 8.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 90.27% from its latest reported closing price of 4.48.

The projected annual revenue for BRC Inc - is 507MM, an increase of 47.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.12%, an increase of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.37% to 30,997K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCC is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 13,351K shares representing 22.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVIDTVM Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 54.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 191.78% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 1,696K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 78,924.98% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 1,416K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 3.64% over the last quarter.

BRC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRC Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company. The Company produces and retails military and firearms themed coffee products. BRC serves customers in the United States.

