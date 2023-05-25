Roth MKM Maintains BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.85% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings is 86.93. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.85% from its latest reported closing price of 63.52.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings is 20,999MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1156 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJ is 0.35%, a decrease of 23.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 153,953K shares. The put/call ratio of BJ is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Clearbridge Investments holds 4,199K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 8.08% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,147K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 9.42% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,095K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 14.59% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,463K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 15.12% over the last quarter.
Bessemer Group holds 2,574K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 126,970.50% over the last quarter.
BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 or ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SEC
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.